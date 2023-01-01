Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fiesta

54,779 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE w/ A/C, Remote Keyless Entry

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE w/ A/C, Remote Keyless Entry

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10421481
  2. 10421481
  3. 10421481
  4. 10421481
  5. 10421481
  6. 10421481
  7. 10421481
  8. 10421481
  9. 10421481
  10. 10421481
  11. 10421481
  12. 10421481
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10421481
  • Stock #: 21572
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ4EM223707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

ABS

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Exterior

Rear Windshield Wiper

Additional Features

Sync
Sync Voice Activated System
Easy Fuel
Manual A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Nissan Sentra S...
 72,500 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT w...
 69,142 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Forester...
 107,877 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory