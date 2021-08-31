Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fiesta

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7917084
  • Stock #: 208654
  • VIN: 3FADP4EE7EM208654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE TO SELL! VIN# 3FADP4EE7EM208654, BLUETOOTH, Green on Dark Grey, Manual Transmission, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD, Microsoft SYNC, AUX/USB Ports, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., ABS, Traction Ctrl., CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 5.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2010 Lincoln Navigat...
 239,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2010 Jaguar XK XKR|C...
 119,000 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2006 Lincoln Zephyr ...
 154,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory