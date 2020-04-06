2014 Ford Focus

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- 6 Speakers
- Integrated roof antenna
- Powertrain
-
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Convenience
-
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Exterior
-
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Rigid cargo cover
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Selective service internet access
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Grille w/Chrome Bar
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- turn-by-turn navigation directions
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- 46.9 L Fuel Tank
- 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
- 3.82 Axle Ratio
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
