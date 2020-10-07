Menu
2014 Ford Focus

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6105543
  Stock #: 382
  VIN: 1FADP3F23EL377098

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A nice and clean vehicle, very good on gas consumption, Good for Uber and Lyft, we sold all vehicles with no extra cost.

No hidden charges.

Nice affordable car.

Walk-in or book an appointment for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Lumbar Support

