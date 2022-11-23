Menu
2014 Ford Focus

111,406 KM

$14,590

+ tax & licensing
$14,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium W/ Navi, Sony Sound, Moonroof, Backup Cam

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium W/ Navi, Sony Sound, Moonroof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,590

+ taxes & licensing

111,406KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9441060
  • Stock #: 14955
  • VIN: 1FADP3N21EL303096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 14955
  • Mileage 111,406 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Push-Button Start
Reverse Camera
Reverse Sensing System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces
MOONROOF
Navigation
Dual-zone auto climate control
USB & AUX PORTS
SONY AUDIO SYSTEM
Power Adjustable Drivers Seat
SYNC 8" Touchscreen Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

