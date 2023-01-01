Menu
2014 Ford Fusion

284,087 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

Energi 4DR SDN SE LUXURY

2014 Ford Fusion

Energi 4DR SDN SE LUXURY

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

284,087KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10218276
  • Stock #: 285710
  • VIN: 3FA6P0PU1ER285710

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 285710
  • Mileage 284,087 KM

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*


Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
KEYPAD
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P225/50VR17 BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Atkinson Hybrid Electric
2.91 Axle Ratio

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Convex Spotter
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition pats Immobilizer
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger
7 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
2.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 7.6 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

