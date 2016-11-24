Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #23S12 as of 03/13/2023. Has an active recall with code #19S16 as of 05/14/2019. Was involved in an accident on 11/24/2016 with an estimated $7520.72 of damage. On which a $7521 claim was made.

2014 Ford Fusion

89,237 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Nav

2014 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,237KM
Used
VIN 1FA6P0H7XE5356849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
Power Points

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

SOS Alert System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2014 Ford Fusion