Welcome to Torontos premier automotive destination, where excellence meets experience in every service we provide. With a legacy spanning over two decades, our commitment to quality remains unwavering. At Toronto Best Auto, our esteemed reputation as a five-star establishment is a testament to our dedication. Our state-of-the-art mechanic shop ensures each vehicle is meticulously cared for, guaranteeing not only safety but optimal performance on every drive. Every vehicle entrusted to us receives the utmost attention and expertise, treating each car as if it were our own. Our passion for automotive excellence drives us to exceed expectations, delivering a premium experience rooted in trust and reliability. Discover the Toronto Best Auto difference where your vehicles journey is our top priority.

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

2014 Ford Fusion

188,200 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Used
188,200KM
VIN 3FA6P0UU6ER287330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 287330
  • Mileage 188,200 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Convenience

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Wheels: 17 Unique Aluminum
Tires: P225/50VR17 BSW -inc: V-rated
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition pats Immobilizer
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Lithium Ion li-Ion Traction Battery 1.4 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

