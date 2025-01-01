Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SE! AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! AVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! </p><p>BLUETOOTH! ICE COLD A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN</p><p>CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! GOOD BODY! AS IS SALE!</p><p>CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO 2 OFF SITE PARKING</p><p>STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2014 Ford Fusion

234,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12065428

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1736201596
  2. 1736201596
  3. 1736201596
  4. 1736201597
  5. 1736201598
  6. 1736201596
  7. 1736201596
  8. 1736201596
  9. 1736201596
  10. 1736201596
  11. 1736201596
  12. 1736201597
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
234,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD5ER215481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! AVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! 

BLUETOOTH! ICE COLD A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN

CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! GOOD BODY! AS IS SALE!

CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO 2 OFF SITE PARKING

STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring HYBRID for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring HYBRID 176,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus SE HATCHBACK AUTO for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Ford Focus SE HATCHBACK AUTO 153,500 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30 Th ANNIVERSARY for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30 Th ANNIVERSARY 210,900 KM $7,888 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fusion