2014 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM | CONVERTIBLE | RWD | 5.0L V8 | 420HP | 6 SPEED MANUAL | PREMIUM PACKAGE | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HALF POWER SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | ELECTRIC SUNROOF | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE | LEATHER TRIM ON DOORS | ALLOY TRIM ON SHIFT KNOB | HEATED POWER MIRRORS | USB CONNECTION | PARKING SENSORS | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | CANADIAN VEHICLE Introducing the 2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium, a true icon in the world of sports cars. This stunning vehicle is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, delivering an impressive 420 horsepower and 390 ft. lbs. of torque. With its powerful engine, the Mustang GT Premium provides an exhilarating driving experience thats sure to satisfy even the most discerning of drivers. As for its factory default features, the 2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium is equipped with a host of impressive amenities. From the Black exterior paint to the Charcoal Black interior, this Mustang is sure to turn heads wherever it goes. Other notable features include a rear spoiler, LED fog lights, and Hood and fender stripes. Step inside and youll be greeted by a host of luxurious features, including leather-trimmed seats, a premium audio system, and a 6-way power drivers seat. Other features include a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, power windows and locks, and a multi-function steering wheel. In terms of safety, the 2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium comes standard with a suite of advanced safety features, including electronic stability control, traction control, and a host of airbags to keep you and your passengers safe in the event of an accident. Overall, the 2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium is an exceptional vehicle that delivers on both style and performance. If youre in the market for a sports car thats sure to turn heads and provide an unforgettable driving experience, look no further than the Mustang GT Premium. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2014 Ford Mustang

101,081 KM

2014 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM,5.0L V8,420HP,MANUAL,NAVI,SUNROOF

2014 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM,5.0L V8,420HP,MANUAL,NAVI,SUNROOF

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,081KM
Used
VIN 1ZVBP8CF7E5329594

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC10079
  • Mileage 101,081 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Axle ratio: 3.31

Convenience

Clock

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

digital odometer
Rear spoiler: Wing
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Courtesy lights: door
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Front brake diameter: 13.2
Steering ratio: 15.8
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 35 mm
Rear brake width: 0.75
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 44 mm
Window defogger: rear
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 6
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 2
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto on/off
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Cupholders: covered / front
Door sill trim: aluminum / scuff plate
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Side airbags: front / head protection chambers
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / locking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

2014 Ford Mustang