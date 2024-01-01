$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
GT PREMIUM,5.0L V8,420HP,MANUAL,NAVI,SUNROOF
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC10079
- Mileage 101,081 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM | CONVERTIBLE | RWD | 5.0L V8 | 420HP | 6 SPEED MANUAL | PREMIUM PACKAGE | BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HALF POWER SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | ELECTRIC SUNROOF | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE | LEATHER TRIM ON DOORS | ALLOY TRIM ON SHIFT KNOB | HEATED POWER MIRRORS | USB CONNECTION | PARKING SENSORS | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium, a true icon in the world of sports cars. This stunning vehicle is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, delivering an impressive 420 horsepower and 390 ft. lbs. of torque. With its powerful engine, the Mustang GT Premium provides an exhilarating driving experience that's sure to satisfy even the most discerning of drivers.
As for its factory default features, the 2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium is equipped with a host of impressive amenities. From the Black exterior paint to the Charcoal Black interior, this Mustang is sure to turn heads wherever it goes. Other notable features include a rear spoiler, LED fog lights, and Hood and fender stripes.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by a host of luxurious features, including leather-trimmed seats, a premium audio system, and a 6-way power driver's seat. Other features include a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, power windows and locks, and a multi-function steering wheel.
In terms of safety, the 2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium comes standard with a suite of advanced safety features, including electronic stability control, traction control, and a host of airbags to keep you and your passengers safe in the event of an accident. Overall, the 2014 Ford Mustang GT Premium is an exceptional vehicle that delivers on both style and performance. If you're in the market for a sports car that's sure to turn heads and provide an unforgettable driving experience, look no further than the Mustang GT Premium.
Vehicle Features
