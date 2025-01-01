$7,977+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
V6 PREMIUM-6 SPEED-LEATHER
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$7,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W25-292
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TRADE IN SPECIAL! JUST ARRIVED ON TRADE!
2014 FORD MUSTANG V6 PREMIUM! 6 SPEED MANUAL! GREY ON BROWN INTERIOR! TESLA STYLE SCREEN! BACK UP CAMERA! 3.7L V-6CYL!
Vehicle has cosmetic imperfections. The driver-side seat is ripped and will require re-upholstery. Engine, transmission, and clutch are in good condition, and the vehicle runs and drives well. As for safety, we have not inspected the vehicle. Based on a road test, it will need brakes and tires.
YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE$$$! VEHICLE HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED! CAR IS SOLD AS IS AS TRADED! As is vehicles are drive able but must be certified in order to license the vehicle on the road. All vehicles sold as is as per OMVIC REGULATIONS must state in the ad that the vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CAMARO, TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
