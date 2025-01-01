Menu
TRADE IN SPECIAL!  JUST ARRIVED ON TRADE! 

2014 FORD MUSTANG V6 PREMIUM! 6 SPEED MANUAL! GREY ON BROWN INTERIOR! TESLA STYLE SCREEN! BACK UP CAMERA! 3.7L V-6CYL!   

Vehicle has cosmetic imperfections. The driver-side seat is ripped and will require re-upholstery. Engine, transmission, and clutch are in good condition, and the vehicle runs and drives well. As for safety, we have not inspected the vehicle. Based on a road test, it will need brakes and tires.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE$$$! VEHICLE HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED! CAR IS SOLD AS IS AS TRADED!  As is vehicles are drive able but must be certified in order to license the vehicle on the road. All vehicles sold as is as per OMVIC REGULATIONS must state in the ad that the vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2014 Ford Mustang

170,000 KM

$7,977

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang

V6 PREMIUM-6 SPEED-LEATHER

13179740

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 PREMIUM-6 SPEED-LEATHER

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$7,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
VIN 1ZVBP8AM6E5227463

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W25-292
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

TRADE IN SPECIAL!  JUST ARRIVED ON TRADE! 


2014 FORD MUSTANG V6 PREMIUM! 6 SPEED MANUAL! GREY ON BROWN INTERIOR! TESLA STYLE SCREEN! BACK UP CAMERA! 3.7L V-6CYL!   


Vehicle has cosmetic imperfections. The driver-side seat is ripped and will require re-upholstery. Engine, transmission, and clutch are in good condition, and the vehicle runs and drives well. As for safety, we have not inspected the vehicle. Based on a road test, it will need brakes and tires.


YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE$$$! VEHICLE HAS NOT BEEN INSPECTED! CAR IS SOLD AS IS AS TRADED!  As is vehicles are drive able but must be certified in order to license the vehicle on the road. All vehicles sold as is as per OMVIC REGULATIONS must state in the ad that the vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. WE WELCOME YOUR MECHANICS APPROVAL PRIOR TO PURCHASE ON ALL OUR VEHICLES! CAMARO, TRANS AM, CORVETTE, MUSTANG, CHALLENGER, CHARGER, VIPER AVAILABLE.


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Tires: P215/65R17 BSW AS
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
2.73 axle ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.7L 4V Ti-VCT V6
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

$7,977

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2014 Ford Mustang