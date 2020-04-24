2014 Ford Transit Connect

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Aero-composite halogen headlamps Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Front-wheel drive

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front centre armrest w/storage

Outside temp gauge

3.21 Axle Ratio

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

150 amp alternator

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Single stainless steel exhaust

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Sliding Rear Doors

Engine: Duratec 2.5L I-4

Grey grille

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Curtain 1st Row Airbags

4-Way Passenger Seat

6-Way Driver Seat

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Delay Off Interior Lighting

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents

Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Front Cloth Headliner

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Grey Bodyside Mouldings

60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

59.8 L Fuel Tank

Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS

Grey Rear Bumper

Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

GVWR: 2,377 kgs (5,240 lbs)

1711# Maximum Payload

