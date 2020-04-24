2014 Ford Transit Connect

- Windows
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Aero-composite halogen headlamps
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- Front-wheel drive
- Black door handles
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front centre armrest w/storage
- Outside temp gauge
- 3.21 Axle Ratio
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- 150 amp alternator
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Sliding Rear Doors
- Engine: Duratec 2.5L I-4
- Grey grille
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Analog Display
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Curtain 1st Row Airbags
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Delay Off Interior Lighting
- Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
- Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
- Front Cloth Headliner
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Grey Bodyside Mouldings
- 60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 59.8 L Fuel Tank
- Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS
- Grey Rear Bumper
- Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- GVWR: 2,377 kgs (5,240 lbs)
- 1711# Maximum Payload
