2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,337KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4927275
  • Stock #: 10168
  • VIN: NM0LS7F7XE1153231
Exterior Colour
Frozen White (White)
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black (7B)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

a

Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
  • Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front centre armrest w/storage
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 3.21 Axle Ratio
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Sliding Rear Doors
  • Engine: Duratec 2.5L I-4
  • Grey grille
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Curtain 1st Row Airbags
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Delay Off Interior Lighting
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
  • Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
  • Front Cloth Headliner
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Grey Bodyside Mouldings
  • 60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 59.8 L Fuel Tank
  • Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS
  • Grey Rear Bumper
  • Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • GVWR: 2,377 kgs (5,240 lbs)
  • 1711# Maximum Payload

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

