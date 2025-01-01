Menu
Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

4X4 - REVERSE CAMERA - POWER GROUP - 4.3L - DOUBLE CAB - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

233,000 KM

12538792

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

647-492-5463

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Used
233,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTV2UEH7EZ198939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

4X4 - REVERSE CAMERA - POWER GROUP - 4.3L - DOUBLE CAB - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
