2014 Honda Accord

0 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

City South Fine Cars Inc.

416-787-8500

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Sport - Approval Guaranteed / Bad Credit

2014 Honda Accord

Sport - Approval Guaranteed / Bad Credit

Location

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 6510555
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F57EA808267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available! --> Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? New to the country?No problem, we guarantee approval! Low finance rates available on applicable credit. We will have our team make sure to get you the best loan possible! 100% open and transparent financing process, leave with 0 doubts!

 

Warranty available on all vehicles! Keep your peace of mind with our range of warranty options starting from just 3 months up to 4 years! Every warranty we provide is fully insured and Canada wide. Credit protection options are available as well, peace of mind  is what we strive for here.

 

Build or repair your credit with us! All of our loans are reported as a tradeline to both Equifax and Transunion credit bureaus! Don’t be fooled by the other guys! With positive payment history on a bi-weekly or monthly tradeline you can repair or rebuild your credit in no time!

Service with us! Put yourself at ease with our customer dedicated mechanics. We will service and maintain everything we sell! Our mechanic is dedicated to only working on our clients vehicles, so there will be no long waits to get an appointment and your service and maintenance fees will be at the best price possible! Let us keep your car working at its best!

All vehicles come with a vehicle history report.

 

 As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification and available for $695. 

Extensive inspection and servicing included! 

Ask us about the services included in our Certification package today for more information! 

 

This vehicle is under the ownership of Priority Car Financing Corp. and could be retailed or wholesale’d from Priority Car Financing Corp.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

City South Fine Cars Inc.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

