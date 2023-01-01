Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Accord

118,100 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

LX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Accord

LX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9930908
  2. 9930908
  3. 9930908
  4. 9930908
  5. 9930908
  6. 9930908
  7. 9930908
  8. 9930908
  9. 9930908
  10. 9930908
  11. 9930908
  12. 9930908
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9930908
  • Stock #: 18384
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F35EA804362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Locks
12v power outlet

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
AM/FM/CD

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist

Additional Features

USB
AUX
Remote Entry System w/ Power Trunk Release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 77,500 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus IS 300 w/...
 61,222 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 26,079 KM
$28,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory