2014 HONDA CIVIC SI HFP COUPE - 6-SPEED MANUAL - HFP PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - SIDE VIEW CAMERA - SMART KEY ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - SUNROOF - CARBON FIBER TRIM - HEATED SEATS - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

***COMES WITH 2-SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES - WINTER AND SUMMER SI OEM WHEEL/TIRE PACKAGE***

NO ACCIDENTS - 1 OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 130,000KM - $15,499 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/