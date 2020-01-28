2014 Honda CR-V

"NO HIDDEN FEE,CLEAN CARPROOF,ACCIDENT FREE,MINT CONDITION. SAFTY INCLUDED.PURCHASE THISBEAUTIFUL SUV TODAY AND GET WITH 36 MONTHPOWER TRAIN WARRANTY UP TO $1000.00 PER CLAIM FOR FREE.SPECIAL LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE.EVERYONE WELLCOME ,GOOD,NEW AND BAD CREDIT."
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Trunk
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Steel Wheels
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Bluetooth Connection
