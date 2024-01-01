Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, local 1 owner trade from Honda dealer, accident free and loaded with options, heated power leather seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, reverse camera, bluetooth, power rear hatch and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2014 Honda Pilot

281,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda Pilot

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
11909891

2014 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1731451548
  2. 1731451552
  3. 1731451555
  4. 1731451559
  5. 1731451562
  6. 1731451566
  7. 1731451569
  8. 1731451572
  9. 1731451575
  10. 1731451578
  11. 1731451582
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
281,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H9XEB503040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 281,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local 1 owner trade from Honda dealer, accident free and loaded with options, heated power leather seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, reverse camera, bluetooth, power rear hatch and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 249,000 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Lexus RX 350 350,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 266,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Pilot