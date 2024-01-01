Menu
<p>New arrival, local trade from GM dealer, accident free and well equipped with a 1.6L 4 cylinder engine and six speed manual transmission, a/c, power group, heated seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, bluetooth and more, no rust and drives perfect. Ideal commuter car with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2014 Hyundai Accent

199,000 KM

Details

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

199,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KMHCU5AE3EU192423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from GM dealer, accident free and well equipped with a 1.6L 4 cylinder engine and six speed manual transmission, a/c, power group, heated seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, bluetooth and more, no rust and drives perfect. Ideal commuter car with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-XXXX

416-740-7878

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2014 Hyundai Accent