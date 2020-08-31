Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

120,145 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL AUTO BLUETOOTH LOWKM NOACCIDENT CERTIFIED

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL AUTO BLUETOOTH LOWKM NOACCIDENT CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

120,145KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5826352
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE8EU734743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,145 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC 4 CLYLINDER KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE POWER SEATS BLUETOOTH AUX CD AIR CONDITIONING CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS BLUE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR COMES CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE . ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA , YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

 

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 

Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 

 

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 

 

Trade-ins welcome!!! 

 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

 

lets do this auto sales inc. 

 

 

647 627 56 00 

www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

MAJOR INTERSECTION IS ROGERS RD AND OLD WESTON.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

