Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Accent

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS,ROOF,ALLOY,B/TOOTH,SAFETY+3YRS WARRANTY INCLUD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS,ROOF,ALLOY,B/TOOTH,SAFETY+3YRS WARRANTY INCLUD

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,700

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7019537
  • VIN: KMHCU5AE5EU169242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN,(NO ACCIDENT),ONE OWNER,$4700,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2013 Ford Focus SE,B...
 233,000 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Accord 4 ...
 161,000 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte ALLOY...
 85,000 KM
$9,400 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory