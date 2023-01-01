2014 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 7 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10177104

10177104 Stock #: 19880

19880 VIN: KMHDH4AH2EU151794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 104,700 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Comfort Dual Zone A/C Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Aux input USB port

