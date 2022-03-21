2014 Hyundai Elantra

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 3 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8706350

8706350 Stock #: WP19356A

WP19356A VIN: 5NPDH4AE1EH497288

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Noir Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # WP19356A

Mileage 134,382 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.