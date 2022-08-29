$13,488+ tax & licensing
647-347-4111
2014 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto Limited w/Navi
Location
Royal Fine Motors
1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2
- Listing ID: 9107698
- VIN: KMHDH4AH0EU216111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED ULTIMATE MODEL, FULLY LOADED, TOP OF THE LINE ELENTRA, New Arrival from the Hyundai Store, Carproof Verified Available upon request, Push To Start, Leather Interior, Lane Assist, Touch Screen Navigation, Blind Spot, Premium Audio Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario sedan Directly from Hyundai Canada. Pearl White over Matching Black Leather Interior, Fully Hyundai Certified Equipped with 4 Brand New Tires, Like New, Low Kms, Extra Clean Condition, Very Well Maintained, Above Average, Scratchless, A Must See, Bluetooth Audio, Side Turn Signals, Fog Lights, Apple CarPlay, Infiniti Premium Audio Sound, Android Auto, Multi Drive Mode Selector, Eco-Mode, Keyless Entry, Balance of Warranty & More. Price plus HST and licensing. Why buy new. Call Today! ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else? Price plus hst and licensing. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
Vehicle Features
