2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, REAR CAM, B.SPOT, LEATHER

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-736-8880

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4750899
  • Stock #: 10413
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
AMAZING CONDITION, PARK ASST, HEATED STEERING, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, MEMO SEAT, DUAL CLIMATE, AUTO DIMMING R/V MIRROR AND MUCH MORE.

This 2014 HYUNDAI SANTA FE, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates.

*** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner***
CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.

FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)

BELL AUTO* is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools.

REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 5 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, The 2019 Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 700 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook.

COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!!

CONTACT* For more information please feel free to contact us at 1 (877) 854-4872 or visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!!



Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • Rear child safety locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • glove box
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Integrated roof antenna
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • Parking Sensors
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Steering Wheel Control
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Voice Command
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Rear cupholder
  • Passenger Airbag On/Off
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Eco Mode
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors
  • Blind Spot
  • ANTI- THEFT
  • Full Carpet floor
  • Sensor

