2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 1 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9001420

9001420 Stock #: N82216A

N82216A VIN: 5XYZT3LBXEG135064

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N82216A

Mileage 49,188 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.