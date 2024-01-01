2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Menu
5XYZUDLA5EG231548

Shaw Automotive, the  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota

We encourage all on line shoppers to make sure you actually see what and who your buying from. We treat everyone like our wise grandmothers and grandfathers .They would never just hand over their hard earned money to on line photo shop and great copy. They always wanted to see what they were buying and from who ,they bought the tanglble so should you.

SIMPLE  STILL WORKS

 Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .

To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .

Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.

Located at 2336 St. Clair Ave W., Toronto, Ontario behind the new Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota Dealership. One bus ride from Runnymede Subway Station for your convenience. We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven



Disclaimer:

We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.

We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC


Please visit our Google Reviews:

Aidan Ferrier

As a 17 year old buying your first car is a pretty big deal and can also be very stressful however George and Tarina made it as easy as could be and made sure I was in great hands with my lexus sc400 and had all work needed to the car done free of charge and even had the car fully detailed inside and out as well as polished and waxed for the day I took delivery of my new car best dealer experience I had while shopping for my first car and will deffinately return in the future for my next purchase



Bell Bellis

I needed a vehicle immediately, and was strapped for time. 

Tarina & George came to the rescue! 

In a matter of hours I had gone for a test drive, reviewed all the car proof, maintance history, and had the new ownership in my hand by mid-day!

Thank you for the great experience!

124,000 KM

$13,977

+ tax & licensing
Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

