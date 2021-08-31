2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

+ taxes & licensing
416-565-8644
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
416-565-8644
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
SAFETY INCLUDED,AWD,PREMIUM 2.0T,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,CAR FAX CLEAN,PUSH START,WELL KEPT,SMOOTH DRIVE, $11900 +HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1