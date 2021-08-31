Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

AWD.PREMIUM,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUDED

AWD.PREMIUM,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7775091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED,AWD,PREMIUM 2.0T,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,CAR FAX CLEAN,PUSH START,WELL KEPT,SMOOTH DRIVE,            $11900 +HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

416-565-8644

