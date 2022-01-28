Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

192,000 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

$10900,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,

Location

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8248539
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB6EG135708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,CAR FAX CLEAN,4 CYLINER GAS SAVER,$10900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

