$10,900+ tax & licensing
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
192,000KM
- Listing ID: 8248539
- VIN: 5XYZT3LB6EG135708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,CAR FAX CLEAN,4 CYLINER GAS SAVER,$10900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
