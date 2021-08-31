Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

179,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

XL,AWD,LUXURY,PANO,6PASSENGER,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8005590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD,LUXURY,PANORAMIC ROOF,LANE DEPARTURE,LEATHER,POWER GATE,3.3 L ,6 PASSENGERS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,$14900,+HST & LICENSING,SAFETY $490,FOR INQUIRIES PLSEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

