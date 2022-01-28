$14,500+ tax & licensing
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
CERTIFIED,XL,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,LUX,LEATH,PANO,6 PASS
National Auto Finance & Brokers
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8248662
- VIN: KM8SNDHF4EU044279
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 179,000 KM
CERTIFIED,XL,AWD,LUXURY,LEATHER,PANORAMIC ROOF,LANE DEPARTURE WARRNING,POWER TRUNK,6 PASSENGERS,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,HEATED SEATS,AUX,USB,BLUE TOOTH,NO ACCIDENT,CAR FAX CLEAN,ONE OWNER,$14500+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLSEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1