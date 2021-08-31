2014 Hyundai Sonata ...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale $6,400 + taxes & licensing 2 2 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player SiriusXM Radio

