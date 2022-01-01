Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Sonata

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Sonata

2014 Hyundai Sonata

GL,ALLOYS,USB,$6400,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY$490

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Sonata

GL,ALLOYS,USB,$6400,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY$490

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8072116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,AMAZING DRIVE,ALLOYS,AUTOMATIC,$6400,+HST &LICENSING,SAFETY $490,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 147,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Corolla ...
 229,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte LX,PL...
 137,000 KM
$7,400 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory