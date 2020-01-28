2014 Infiniti Q50

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Carfax verified no accidents. Nice clean car and loaded with Infiniti luxury options including: AWD, Navigation, back up camera, sunroof, blind spot monitoring, accidents prevention system, leather, heated seats, paddle shift, Bluetooth and much more...Incredible vehicle and well kept both inside and out.





According to review the Q50 has an upscale cabin and good seating space.





Call today and buy with confidence. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured, Stop by our dealership or give us a call. For more information or to book a test drive for this vehicle go to our website @ www.carsolutionscanada.com









Key policy: Most of our vehicle come with two keys, however in some cases only one and as a result dealer is not responsible for two keys.

Car Solutions Canada Inc. is family owned and operated. We pride ourselves in our no pressure environment and are eager to share our knowledge and enthusiasm to make your car shopping experience comfortable and fun. We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. Our financing experts offer competitive simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, regardless of your financial status. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase.

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.

Vehicle inspection: Before showcasing our vehicles, we have them inspected to meet high standards and customer expectations. Vehicles are thoroughly detailed inside and out.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more!

PRICE EXCLUDES ALL APPLICABLE TAXES AND LICENCING...AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: THIS VEHICLE IS NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT DRIVABLE. WE OFFER A COMPREHENSIVE SAFTEY STANDARD INSPECTION PACKAGE TO CERTIFY ALL VEHICLES FOR ONLY $599.00...FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO BOOK A TEST-DRIVE FOR THIS VEHICLE KINDLY GOT TO OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.CARSOLUTIONSCANADA.COM

Again, we are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve