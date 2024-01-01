Menu
2014 Infiniti Q60

79,511 KM

Details Description Features

2014 Infiniti Q60

Convertible NAVI, HEATED & VENTED SEATS, BOSE SOUND

2014 Infiniti Q60

Convertible NAVI, HEATED & VENTED SEATS, BOSE SOUND

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

79,511KM
Used
VIN JN1CV6FE1EM900042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PA6295
  • Mileage 79,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 INFINITI Q60 CONVERTIBLE | V6 343 HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAM | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS

| SPORTS MEMORY SEATS | LEATHER | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | AUTOMATIC | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START |

LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2014 Q60 Convertible offers everything you need in a convertible and more. This is the highest

trim available for the Q60 Convertible. It comes with V6 engine pushing 325 Horsepower and 267 lb-ft

of torque. You will also be able to control which gear you are in with the Steering Wheel mounted

paddle Shifters. This Q60 comes in White Exterior with Tan Leather Interior. This

is also the Hard-top convertible so with just a push of a button he roof will automatically retract.







The Q60 model comes with lots of features as well. Navigation and smartphone integration will be a

useful feature that will come in handy every day. The car also comes with the heated seats for the

colder days and the Vented seats for the hot summer days. The special BOSE sound system is also mounted

in the headrests of front seats. All in all this is the perfect convertible.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Convertible rear window: glass
Rear seat type: bucket
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Convertible roof: power retractable hard top
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Storage: front seatback
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8
Touch-sensitive controls
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wheel spokes: 10
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Video system: auxiliary audio/video input
Steering ratio: 16.4
Window trim: silver
Rear brake width: 0.6
Center console trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.36
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback
Rear headrests: fixed / 2
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Door sill trim: aluminum / scuff plate
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due
Driver seat power adjustments: height / 8

2014 Infiniti Q60