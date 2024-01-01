$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti Q60
Convertible NAVI, HEATED & VENTED SEATS, BOSE SOUND
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonlight White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PA6295
- Mileage 79,511 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 INFINITI Q60 CONVERTIBLE | V6 343 HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAM | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS
| SPORTS MEMORY SEATS | LEATHER | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | AUTOMATIC | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START |
LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2014 Q60 Convertible offers everything you need in a convertible and more. This is the highest
trim available for the Q60 Convertible. It comes with V6 engine pushing 325 Horsepower and 267 lb-ft
of torque. You will also be able to control which gear you are in with the Steering Wheel mounted
paddle Shifters. This Q60 comes in White Exterior with Tan Leather Interior. This
is also the Hard-top convertible so with just a push of a button he roof will automatically retract.
The Q60 model comes with lots of features as well. Navigation and smartphone integration will be a
useful feature that will come in handy every day. The car also comes with the heated seats for the
colder days and the Vented seats for the hot summer days. The special BOSE sound system is also mounted
in the headrests of front seats. All in all this is the perfect convertible.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
