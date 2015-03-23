Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/23/2015 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 02/01/2023 with an estimated $1714.58 of damage. On which a $3207 claim was made.

2014 Infiniti QX60

131,625 KM

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD w/ Bluetooth, 360 View Camera, Tri Zone A/C

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD w/ Bluetooth, 360 View Camera, Tri Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

131,625KM
Used
VIN 5N1AL0MM3EC547113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,625 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
12V outlet
USB Input
360 View Camera
Drive Mode Select
Tri Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Steering Wheel Mounter Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2014 Infiniti QX60