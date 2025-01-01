$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
AWD 5DR.-ONLY 144,219KMS!! 1 LOCAL OWNER!
2014 Infiniti QX60
AWD 5DR.-ONLY 144,219KMS!! 1 LOCAL OWNER!
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
Sold As Is
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 144,219 KM
Vehicle Description
INCOMING!! DONT MISS IT!! MORE PHOTOS TO FOLLOW SHORTLY!!
2014 INFINITI QX60***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE***!! GPS-NAVI/LEATHER/MOONROOF-FULLY LOADED!!
YES,....ONLY 144,219KMS.!!!! NOT A MISPRINT!!
1 LOCAL OWNER***NON-SMOKER!!! INFINITI DEALER MAINTAINED!!!
2014 INFINITI QX60***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE***! FULLY LOADED!! GPS/NAVI/LEATHER/POWER GLASS MOONROOF, 360 CAMERA/BACK UP SENSORS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS,.... AND MUCH MORE!! FULLY LOADED!!
HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA
2014 INFINITI QX60-ALL WHEEL DRIVE MODEL (NOT FRONT WHEEL DRIVE)- 360 BACK UP CAMERA, 6 CYL, (3.5 LITRE) - AUTO. TRANS., FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, GPS/NAIVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, AMAZING PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - PROXIMITY KEY LESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:
CARFAX HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN/NO INSURANCE CLAIMS
***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!
YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$
AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL MECHANIC AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURSCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.
HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, TO ENSURE VEHICLES' AVAILABILITY, AND THAT IT IS CURRENTLY ON SITE. VEHICLES MAY BE STORED OFF-SITE.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO
M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!
WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
2014 INFINITI QX60 ALL WHEEL DRIVE *****ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE*****GPS/NAVIGATION-FULLY EQUIPPED!!
1 LOCAL OWNER***NON-SMOKER!!
INFINITI DEALER MAINTAINED!!!
POWER GLASS MOON ROOF WITH SUNSHADE
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER
Power locks
Power steering
Tilt steering wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
HEATED leather seats
Leather seats
Power mirrors
Airbag: driver, passenger & side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Backup CAMERA
Fog lights
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag;
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
DUAL Climate Control
STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS
Automatic Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear view Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Heated Front Seat(s)
Tinted Glass
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Richstone Fine Cars Inc
Email Richstone Fine Cars Inc
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-274-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-274-2886