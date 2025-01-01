Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>INCOMING!! DONT MISS IT!! MORE PHOTOS TO FOLLOW SHORTLY!!</p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>2014 INFINITI QX60***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE***!! GPS-NAVI/LEATHER/MOONROOF-FULLY LOADED!!</strong></em></span></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>YES,....ONLY 144,219KMS.!!!! NOT A MISPRINT!!</strong></em></span></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>1 LOCAL OWNER***NON-SMOKER!!! INFINITI DEALER MAINTAINED!!!</strong></em></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>2014 INFINITI QX60***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE***! FULLY LOADED!! GPS/NAVI/LEATHER/POWER GLASS MOONROOF, 360 CAMERA/BACK UP SENSORS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS,.... AND MUCH MORE!! FULLY LOADED!!</span></p><p>HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA</p><p>2014 INFINITI QX60-ALL WHEEL DRIVE MODEL (NOT FRONT WHEEL DRIVE)- 360 BACK UP CAMERA, 6 CYL, (3.5 LITRE) - AUTO. TRANS., FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, GPS/NAIVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, AMAZING PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - PROXIMITY KEY LESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START,  AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!<br /><br /><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:</strong></em></span><br /><br />CARFAX HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN/NO INSURANCE CLAIMS</p><p>***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!<br /><br />YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$<br /><br />AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”</p><p>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL MECHANIC AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURSCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.</p><p>HST, MTO LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.<br /><br />NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!<br /><br />PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, TO ENSURE VEHICLES AVAILABILITY, AND THAT IT IS CURRENTLY ON SITE. VEHICLES MAY BE STORED OFF-SITE.<br /><br />RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.<br /><br />855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17<br />TORONTO, ONTARIO<br />M3J 2X3<br /><br />416-274-AUTO (2886)<br /><br />WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.<br /><br />SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!<br /><br />WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.<br /><br /><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>VEHICLE OPTIONS:</strong></em></span><br /><br /></p><p>2014 INFINITI QX60 ALL WHEEL DRIVE *****ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE*****GPS/NAVIGATION-FULLY EQUIPPED!!</p><p>1 LOCAL OWNER***NON-SMOKER!!</p><p>INFINITI DEALER MAINTAINED!!!</p><p>POWER GLASS MOON ROOF WITH SUNSHADE<br />PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER<br /><span style=font-size: 1em;>Power locks</span><br />Power steering<br />Tilt steering wheel <br />Power windows<br />Rear window defroster<br />HEATED leather seats<br />Leather seats<br />Power mirrors<br />Airbag: driver, passenger & side<br />Alarm<br />Anti-lock brakes<br />Backup CAMERA <br />Fog lights<br />Driver Air Bag<br />Passenger Air Bag;<br />Security System<br />Side Air Bag<br />Rear Window Defrost<br />Air Conditioning<br />Cruise Control<br />Child Seat Anchors<br />Stability Control<br />DUAL Climate Control<br />STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS<br />Automatic Headlights<br />Tire Pressure Monitor<br />Remote Trunk Release<br />Rear view Camera<br />Bluetooth Connection<br />Heated Front Seat(s)<br />Tinted Glass<br />Rear Parking Aid<br />Anti-Theft System<br />Push Button Start</p>

2014 Infiniti QX60

144,219 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD 5DR.-ONLY 144,219KMS!! 1 LOCAL OWNER!

Watch This Vehicle
12100354

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD 5DR.-ONLY 144,219KMS!! 1 LOCAL OWNER!

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

  1. 1737088422
  2. 1737088421
  3. 1737088421
  4. 1737088421
  5. 1737088421
  6. 1737088421
  7. 1737088421
  8. 1737088421
  9. 1737088421
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,219KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 144,219 KM

Vehicle Description

INCOMING!! DONT MISS IT!! MORE PHOTOS TO FOLLOW SHORTLY!!

2014 INFINITI QX60***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE***!! GPS-NAVI/LEATHER/MOONROOF-FULLY LOADED!!

YES,....ONLY 144,219KMS.!!!! NOT A MISPRINT!!

1 LOCAL OWNER***NON-SMOKER!!! INFINITI DEALER MAINTAINED!!!

2014 INFINITI QX60***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE***! FULLY LOADED!! GPS/NAVI/LEATHER/POWER GLASS MOONROOF, 360 CAMERA/BACK UP SENSORS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS,.... AND MUCH MORE!! FULLY LOADED!!

HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA

2014 INFINITI QX60-ALL WHEEL DRIVE MODEL (NOT FRONT WHEEL DRIVE)- 360 BACK UP CAMERA, 6 CYL, (3.5 LITRE) - AUTO. TRANS., FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, GPS/NAIVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, AMAZING PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - PROXIMITY KEY LESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START,  AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:

CARFAX HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN/NO INSURANCE CLAIMS

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!

YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$

AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL MECHANIC AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURSCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.

HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, TO ENSURE VEHICLES' AVAILABILITY, AND THAT IT IS CURRENTLY ON SITE. VEHICLES MAY BE STORED OFF-SITE.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO
M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!

WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

2014 INFINITI QX60 ALL WHEEL DRIVE *****ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE*****GPS/NAVIGATION-FULLY EQUIPPED!!

1 LOCAL OWNER***NON-SMOKER!!

INFINITI DEALER MAINTAINED!!!

POWER GLASS MOON ROOF WITH SUNSHADE
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER
Power locks
Power steering
Tilt steering wheel 
Power windows
Rear window defroster
HEATED leather seats
Leather seats
Power mirrors
Airbag: driver, passenger & side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Backup CAMERA 
Fog lights
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag;
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
DUAL Climate Control
STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS
Automatic Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear view Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Heated Front Seat(s)
Tinted Glass
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
1 LOCAL OWNER!
CARFAX CLEAN*NO INSUR. CLAIMS!
YES,.....ONLY 144,219KMS.!!
***INFINITI DEALER MAINTANED*!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 5DR.-ONLY 144,219KMS!! 1 LOCAL OWNER! for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 5DR.-ONLY 144,219KMS!! 1 LOCAL OWNER! 144,219 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Sienna LE-1 LOCAL OWNER! FULLY EQUIPPED-ONLY 190,722 KMS! for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Toyota Sienna LE-1 LOCAL OWNER! FULLY EQUIPPED-ONLY 190,722 KMS! 190,722 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sorento LX-AWD-YES,....ONLY 82,414KMS!!! for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Kia Sorento LX-AWD-YES,....ONLY 82,414KMS!!! 82,414 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email Richstone Fine Cars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-274-XXXX

(click to show)

416-274-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

Contact Seller
2014 Infiniti QX60