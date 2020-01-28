Menu
2014 Isuzu NRR

2014 Isuzu NRR

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$30,900

  • 158,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4548105
  • Stock #: 300139
  • VIN: JALE5W163E7300139
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Box Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message