Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jaguar XF

50,166 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2014 Jaguar XF

2014 Jaguar XF

3.0L, 340HP, AWD, NAV, CAM, SUNROOF, MERIDAN, PARK

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jaguar XF

3.0L, 340HP, AWD, NAV, CAM, SUNROOF, MERIDAN, PARK

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 5534436
  2. 5534436
  3. 5534436
  4. 5534436
  5. 5534436
  6. 5534436
  7. 5534436
  8. 5534436
  9. 5534436
  10. 5534436
  11. 5534436
  12. 5534436
  13. 5534436
  14. 5534436
  15. 5534436
  16. 5534436
  17. 5534436
  18. 5534436
  19. 5534436
  20. 5534436
  21. 5534436
  22. 5534436
  23. 5534436
  24. 5534436
  25. 5534436
  26. 5534436
  27. 5534436
  28. 5534436
  29. 5534436
  30. 5534436
  31. 5534436
  32. 5534436
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,166KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5534436
  • Stock #: PC5907
  • VIN: SAJXJ0EF9E8U31102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC5907
  • Mileage 50,166 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 JAGUAR XF | 3.0L V6 | AWD | 340HP | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | SUNROOF | PARKING SENSORS | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS ENTRY | LEATHER | PADDLE SHIFTER | BLUETOOTH | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Experience ultimate luxury in this beautiful 2014 Jaguar XF Sedan. 3.0L V6 producing 340HP and 332TQ, super potent Automatic Transmission with Sport Mode. Beautiful Metallic Black Amythst exterior with a Champagne Leather interior including full leather. Heated Seats, inControl Touch Pro Navigation System, Backup Camera plus Parking Sensors front/rear, as well as Blindspot Monitoring for all your on-road guidance. Music lovers will appreciate the Meridian Premium Sound system option. Convenience features include Power Sunroof, 4-Zone Climate Control, Smart key keyless entry, Keyless Start, Rain sensing wipers, and much more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2008 Mazda CX-7 GT, ...
 141,564 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Grand Cher...
 205,477 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A6 3.0T qu...
 156,579 KM
$12,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory