Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LIMITED! SUPER LOW KM! V6! ONLY 125000 KM! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!</p><p>PUSH START! SMART KEY! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! </p><p>AWD! LOCAL CAR! CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND </p><p>SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4ME</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2014 Jeep Cherokee

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12407328

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1744504198
  2. 1744504198
  3. 1744504197
  4. 1744504198
  5. 1744504198
  6. 1744504199
  7. 1744504198
  8. 1744504199
  9. 1744504198
  10. 1744504199
  11. 1744504199
  12. 1744504199
  13. 1744504198
  14. 1744504198
  15. 1744504199
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS5EW284227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED! SUPER LOW KM! V6! ONLY 125000 KM! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!

PUSH START! SMART KEY! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! 

AWD! LOCAL CAR! CLEAN TITLE! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND 

SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4ME

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2011 Toyota Venza LTD for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Toyota Venza LTD 192,500 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Soul 4U for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Kia Soul 4U 228,500 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 MINI Cooper Knightsbridge for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 MINI Cooper Knightsbridge 143,800 KM $6,888 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee