<p>2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED - 1 OWNER IN EXCELLENT CONDITION - FULLY SERVICED AT JEEP DEALERSHIP - 4X4 - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - SELECT TERRAIN DRIVE MODES - SNOW/SAND/MUD/ROCK/AUTO MODES - PARK ASSIST - POWER SUNROOF - REMOTE VEHICLE START - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - POWER TAILGATE -  20 WHEELS - SIDE STEPS - TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY - POWER LEATHER MEMORY SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - USB/SD CARD/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>1 OWNER - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $13,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

212,000 KM

$13,900

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

VIN 1C4RJFBG2EC545303

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED - 1 OWNER IN EXCELLENT CONDITION - FULLY SERVICED AT JEEP DEALERSHIP - 4X4 - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - SELECT TERRAIN DRIVE MODES - SNOW/SAND/MUD/ROCK/AUTO MODES - PARK ASSIST - POWER SUNROOF - REMOTE VEHICLE START - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - POWER TAILGATE -  20" WHEELS - SIDE STEPS - TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY - POWER LEATHER MEMORY SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - USB/SD CARD/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $13,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Proximity Key

416-252-1919

