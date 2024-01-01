$13,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED-4X4-NAV-CAMERA-SUNROOF-20" WHEELS
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED-4X4-NAV-CAMERA-SUNROOF-20" WHEELS
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED - 1 OWNER IN EXCELLENT CONDITION - FULLY SERVICED AT JEEP DEALERSHIP - 4X4 - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - SELECT TERRAIN DRIVE MODES - SNOW/SAND/MUD/ROCK/AUTO MODES - PARK ASSIST - POWER SUNROOF - REMOTE VEHICLE START - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - POWER TAILGATE - 20" WHEELS - SIDE STEPS - TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY - POWER LEATHER MEMORY SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - USB/SD CARD/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
1 OWNER - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $13,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dell Fine Cars
Dell Fine Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919