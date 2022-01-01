2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$12,950 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8090155

8090155 Stock #: 11443

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11443

Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Map Lights Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Cloth Interior Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Passenger Airbag On/Off Eco Mode ANTI- THEFT Full Carpet floor

