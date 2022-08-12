Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

207,653 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Overland, ADVANCED TECH PKG, LUXURY PKG, NAV, PANO

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland, ADVANCED TECH PKG, LUXURY PKG, NAV, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

207,653KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8979769
  • Stock #: PC8539
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCT9EC172966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8539
  • Mileage 207,653 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND | 5.7L V8 | 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | LUXURY PACKAGE II | QUADRA-LIFT AIR SUSPENSION | LOAD LEVELING HEIGHT CONTROL | NAPPA LUXURY LEATHER | UCONNECT MULTIMEDIA CENTER | 8.4 TOUCHSCREEN | 3D NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | 20 POLISHED SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM WHEELS | COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF | GENUINE WOOD ACCENTS | BI-XENON HID HEADLIGHTS | LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS | PREMIUM FOG LIGHTS | TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | CLASS IV TOW HITCH RECEIVER | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland combines a luxurious interior complemented by an elegant exterior, allowing you to reach new heights of innovation, style and luxury. Its off-road capability is class-leading with the Quadra-Drive II 4WD System, Standard Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID headlights, headlight washers and distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights, as well as High-Tech safety features like Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Patch Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning.







Powered by a 5.7L VVT V8 making 360-horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with the fuel-optimizing capabilities of Eco Mode and The Multi-Displacement System (MDS) technology revamps this 8-cylinder brute into 4-cylinder levels of efficiency when cruising. Yet, when you stomp on the gas pedal, all 8-cylinders are seamlessly at your disposal.







This Grand Cherokee is featured in a Granite Crystal Metallic finish with 20-inch Polished Satin Carbon Aluminum wheels, included with the Overland trim. The interior features Light Frost (Beige) Nappa Luxury leather with Light Anodized Driftwood accents throughout, ender seat lighting, UCONNECT Infotainment System and so much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Rearview monitor
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Trailer Hitch
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Air Suspension
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
Wood
2
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
USB
Radio data system
Rear spoiler: Lip
Lumbar
Front
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Trailer Wiring
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Axle ratio: 3.45
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Skid plate(s)
Tire type: all terrain
Spare tire size: full-size
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Door handle color: chrome
Front brake width: 1.2
Mirror color: chrome
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD selector: manual hi-lo
Front brake diameter: 12.9
RAIN SENSING
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Alternator: 220 amps
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Battery rating: 700 CCA
Rear brake width: 0.55
Wheels: chrome alloy
LAMP FAILURE
Ventilated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
auto delay off
height
reclining
mast
power glass
auto high beam dimmer
self-leveling
12V rear
auto on
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
Roof rails: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer

