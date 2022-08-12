$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland, ADVANCED TECH PKG, LUXURY PKG, NAV, PANO
- Listing ID: 8979769
- Stock #: PC8539
- VIN: 1C4RJFCT9EC172966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,653 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND | 5.7L V8 | 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | LUXURY PACKAGE II | QUADRA-LIFT AIR SUSPENSION | LOAD LEVELING HEIGHT CONTROL | NAPPA LUXURY LEATHER | UCONNECT MULTIMEDIA CENTER | 8.4 TOUCHSCREEN | 3D NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | 20 POLISHED SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM WHEELS | COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF | GENUINE WOOD ACCENTS | BI-XENON HID HEADLIGHTS | LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS | PREMIUM FOG LIGHTS | TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | CLASS IV TOW HITCH RECEIVER | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland combines a luxurious interior complemented by an elegant exterior, allowing you to reach new heights of innovation, style and luxury. Its off-road capability is class-leading with the Quadra-Drive II 4WD System, Standard Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID headlights, headlight washers and distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights, as well as High-Tech safety features like Blind-Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Patch Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning.
Powered by a 5.7L VVT V8 making 360-horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with the fuel-optimizing capabilities of Eco Mode and The Multi-Displacement System (MDS) technology revamps this 8-cylinder brute into 4-cylinder levels of efficiency when cruising. Yet, when you stomp on the gas pedal, all 8-cylinders are seamlessly at your disposal.
This Grand Cherokee is featured in a Granite Crystal Metallic finish with 20-inch Polished Satin Carbon Aluminum wheels, included with the Overland trim. The interior features Light Frost (Beige) Nappa Luxury leather with Light Anodized Driftwood accents throughout, ender seat lighting, UCONNECT Infotainment System and so much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
