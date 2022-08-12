2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 6 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8979769

8979769 Stock #: PC8539

PC8539 VIN: 1C4RJFCT9EC172966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8539

Mileage 207,653 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Rearview monitor Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Trailer Hitch Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Media / Nav / Comm HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear Wood 2 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level side mirrors USB Radio data system Rear spoiler: Lip Lumbar Front speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Cargo Area Floor Mat Trailer Wiring Parking sensors: rear Rear Brake Type: Disc Audio system power folding Multi-function display Illuminated Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Cargo cover: retractable Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Liftgate window: manual flip-up 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Rear wiper: intermittent Axle ratio: 3.45 Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Locking differential: center Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Front suspension type: short and long arm Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Skid plate(s) Tire type: all terrain Spare tire size: full-size Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Battery: maintenance-free Body side moldings: body-color Door handle color: chrome Front brake width: 1.2 Mirror color: chrome Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas 4WD selector: manual hi-lo Front brake diameter: 12.9 RAIN SENSING Passenger seat folding: folds flat Alternator: 220 amps Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Battery rating: 700 CCA Rear brake width: 0.55 Wheels: chrome alloy LAMP FAILURE Ventilated Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone auto delay off height reclining mast power glass auto high beam dimmer self-leveling 12V rear auto on Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Roof rack crossbars: chrome Roof rails: black Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer

