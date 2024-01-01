$10,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
Sport AWD
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,837KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB0ED733057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2104
- Mileage 140,837 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW ONLY 140K, 2.4L I4 244HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), CLEAN CarFax, Snow tires incl., AC, Auto, Climate control, Power locks, Center arm rest, Power steering, Roof rack and much much more
Lots of OTHER SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Interior
Bucket Seats
rear window defogger
Exterior
Roof Racks
Daytime Running Lights
Power Options
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
AM/FM CD
Comfort
Climate Control
Air Condition
Safety
Air Bags
Convenience
Cup Holder
Additional Features
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Rear Window Wipers
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
2014 Jeep Patriot