2014 Kia Forte
EX/NAV/CAM/SUNROOF/LEATHER/HTDSEATS/CERTIFIED
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 8419191
- VIN: KNAFZ4A89E5054822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,544 KM
Vehicle Description
AUTOMATIC 4 CYLINDER 1.8LITRE FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA NAVIGATION BLIND SPOT LANE KEEPING ASSIST KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS BLUETOOTH POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE ALLOY ALUMINUM WHEELS HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL AUX CD STABILITY CONTROL LEATHER STEERING WHEEL POWER FOLDING MIRRORS 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES SATELLITE RADIO BRAKE ASSIST AND MUCH MORE COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA
