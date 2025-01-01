Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756243883795_5124099524550123 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2014, KIA RONDO LX </strong></p><p><strong>Special Price: $ AS IS </strong><br></p><p><span>At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.</span><span> </span><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090</strong><span>. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</span><br><span> Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.</span></p><p><span><strong>VEHICLE SOLD AS IS <span> </span></strong>The motor vehicle sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span><br><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong><span> </span><span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.</span><br><strong>Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .</strong><br><span>View our inventory:</span><span> </span><strong>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</strong><br><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1756243883796_645284128530393 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2014 Kia Rondo

186,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn Man LX

Watch This Vehicle
12908720

2014 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn Man LX

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,800KM
VIN KNAHT8A30E7059806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 059806
  • Mileage 186,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2014, KIA RONDO LX 

Special Price: $ AS IS 

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
 Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.

VEHICLE SOLD "AS IS"  The motor vehicle sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjuster
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: aluminum block and head

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless technology
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Interior Concealed Storage
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: 6 speakers
AUX input port and USB input port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2016 Scion tC 2dr Auto for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Scion tC 2dr Auto 192,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE AWD 59,010 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn Man LX for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn Man LX 186,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2014 Kia Rondo