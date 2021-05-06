Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Rondo

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rondo

2014 Kia Rondo

manual ,safety+3years warranty available extra$490

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Rondo

manual ,safety+3years warranty available extra$490

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$4,300

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7069864
  • VIN: KNAHT8A34E7025948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

(safety package with 3 years warranty on engine & transmission ,36000km,36months,$600per claim is available for extra$490,car fax clean,no accident,$4300,+hst &licensing,for inquiries please call 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2007 Honda CR-V AWD,...
 288,000 KM
$4,300 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo manua...
 176,000 KM
$4,300 + tax & lic
2007 Volvo V50 2.4L,...
 184,000 KM
$4,600 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory