2014 Kia Rondo

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$15,960 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8741237

8741237 Stock #: C2230

C2230 VIN: KNAHU8A34E7035554

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

