2014 Kia Sorento
2014 Kia Sorento
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 KIA SORRENTO AWD V6 - BACK UP CAMERA - PARKING ASSIST - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER SEAT WITH MEMORY CONTOL AND LUMBAR SUPPORT - SMARK KEY ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - ACTIVE ECO MODE - HID HEADLIGHTS - LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS - UVO TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM - AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR WITH COMPASS - REAR PRIVACY SUNSHADES - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - FOG LIGHTS - ROOF RAILS - USB/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $13,900, 120,00KM - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
