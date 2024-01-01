Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Kia Sorento LX-.YES,….ONLY 81,414KMS.!!! for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Kia Sorento

81,414 MI

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Sorento

LX-.YES,….ONLY 81,414KMS.!!!"

Watch This Vehicle
12041689

2014 Kia Sorento

LX-.YES,….ONLY 81,414KMS.!!!"

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

  1. 1735018758
  2. 1735018758
  3. 1735018758
  4. 1735018758
  5. 1735018758
  6. 1735018758
  7. 1735018758
  8. 1735018758
  9. 1735018758
  10. 1735018758
  11. 1735018758
  12. 1735018758
  13. 1735018758
  14. 1735018758
  15. 1735018758
  16. 1735018758
  17. 1735018758
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,414MI
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,414 MI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Used 2015 Honda CR-V SE AWD - ONLY $9,990!! for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Honda CR-V SE AWD - ONLY $9,990!! 271,795 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE/SE -ONLY 102,282KMS!!! for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE/SE -ONLY 102,282KMS!!! 102,282 KM SOLD
Used 2016 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX-YES,....ONLY 41,986KMS!! 1 LOCAL OWNER! for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr EX-YES,....ONLY 41,986KMS!! 1 LOCAL OWNER! 41,986 KM SOLD

Email Richstone Fine Cars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-274-XXXX

(click to show)

416-274-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Sorento